New Workforce Personnel Welcomed to the Garrison

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander Col. Brian Jacobs administered the Army Civilian oath to new civilian employees July 2 during their Orientation for New Employees (ONE) at garrison headquarters. The orientation program, held monthly to quarterly as needed, familiarized new team members with Fort Hamilton Garrison, Brooklyn and New York City areas, and the garrison's organizational structure and services. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

