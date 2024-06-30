New Workforce Personnel Welcomed to the Garrison

Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander Col. Brian Jacobs administered the Army Civilian oath to new civilian employees July 2 during their Orientation for New Employees (ONE) at garrison headquarters. The orientation program, held monthly to quarterly as needed, familiarized new team members with Fort Hamilton Garrison, Brooklyn and New York City areas, and the garrison's organizational structure and services. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

