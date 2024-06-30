Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach [Image 10 of 10]

    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach

    PENTAGON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Descendants of U.S. Army Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach pose for a photo prior to the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., July 4, 2024. Shadrach and U.S. Army Pvt. George D. Wilson were posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on July 3, 2024, at the White House for their acts of valor during the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" in the Civil War. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 13:00
    Photo ID: 8514995
    VIRIN: 240704-A-WI099-1017
    Resolution: 5540x3693
    Size: 11.06 MB
    Location: PENTAGON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    Civil War
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    George D. Wilson
    Philip G. Shadrach
    MOH Shadrach-Wilson

