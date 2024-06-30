Descendants of U.S. Army Pvt. George D. Wilson pose for a photo prior to the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., July 4, 2024. Wilson and U.S. Army Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach were posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on July 3, 2024, at the White House for their acts of valor during the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" in the Civil War. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2024 13:00
|Photo ID:
|8514994
|VIRIN:
|240704-A-WI099-1014
|Resolution:
|5519x3679
|Size:
|11.65 MB
|Location:
|PENTAGON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
