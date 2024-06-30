Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach

Descendants of U.S. Army Pvt. George D. Wilson pose for a photo prior to the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., July 4, 2024. Wilson and U.S. Army Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach were posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on July 3, 2024, at the White House for their acts of valor during the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" in the Civil War. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

