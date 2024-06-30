Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth presents the Medal of Honor plaque to Gerald Taylor, the great-great-nephew of U.S. Army Pvt. Philip G. Shadrach, during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony and Virtual Medal of Honor Wall Museum Unveiling at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., July 4, 2024. Shadrach and U.S. Army Pvt. George D. Wilson were posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on July 3, 2024, at the White House for their acts of valor during the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" in the Civil War. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach, by SGT Daniel Hernandez