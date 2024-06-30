Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach [Image 3 of 10]

    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach

    PENTAGON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George addresses the audience during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for U.S. Army Pvts. Philip G. Shadrach and George D. Wilson, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., July 4, 2024. Shadrach and Wilson were awarded the Medal of Honor for their acts of valor for their role in the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" during the Civil War. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 13:00
    Photo ID: 8514988
    VIRIN: 240704-A-WI099-1005
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.6 MB
    Location: PENTAGON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medal of Honor
    Civil War
    Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony
    George D. Wilson
    Philip G. Shadrach
    MOH Shadrach-Wilson

