Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Army Pvt. Wilson and Pvt. Shadrach

Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George addresses the audience during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for U.S. Army Pvts. Philip G. Shadrach and George D. Wilson, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., July 4, 2024. Shadrach and Wilson were awarded the Medal of Honor for their acts of valor for their role in the April 1862 "Great Locomotive Chase" during the Civil War. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

