U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Chaplain Maj. Ryan Pearse salutes the flag at the Caballeros de Yuma's 38th annual Fourth of July Flag Raising Ceremony at Armed Forces Park on July 4, 2024. Pearse gave the ceremony's invocation.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2024 12:58
|Photo ID:
|8514972
|VIRIN:
|240704-D-GD561-8875
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, YPG Soldier and NCO of the Year honored at local ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT