    Yuma Proving Ground Soldier and NCO of the Year Honored at local ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Yuma Proving Ground Soldier and NCO of the Year Honored at local ceremony

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson is interviewed by KYMA TV reporter Valeria Rodriguez at the Caballeros de Yuma's 38th annual Fourth of July Flag Raising Ceremony at Yuma, Arizona's Armed Forces Park on July 4, 2024.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 12:58
    VIRIN: 240704-D-GD561-5012
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Yuma Proving Ground Soldier and NCO of the Year Honored at local ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

