USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts air combat-skills practice

240703-N-OE145-1285 PACIFIC OCEAN (July, 3 2024) An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the Tigertails of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 125, flies near the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during air combat-skills practice in the Pacific Ocean, July 3. E-2D Hawkeyes perform tactical airborne, early warning missions to provide valuable information to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 as it plans and executes operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown)

