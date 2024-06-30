USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts air combat-skills practice

240703-N-OE145-1156 PACIFIC OCEAN (July, 3 2024) Two EA-18G Growlers, attached to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, fly in formation near the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during air combat-skills practice in the Pacific Ocean, July, 3. The primary role of EA-18G Growlers is to disrupt the ability to communicate between units in combat through the use of electronic warfare. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown)

Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.04.2024 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN