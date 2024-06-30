Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 24: CLB-13 All Hands PT [Image 3 of 4]

    Koa Moana 24: CLB-13 All Hands PT

    KOROR, PALAU

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Cpl. BrandonBrandon Marrero 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, perform ammo can lifts during the battalion’s all hands physical training event to increase morale, physical fitness, and camaraderie during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Koror, Palau, June 30, 2024.CLB-13 energized their Sunday morning with a dynamic physical training event, marking a spirited transition from supporting exercise Valiant Shield 24 to exercise Koa Moana 24. Their dedication to fostering the warfighting spirit and Esprit de Corps exemplifies the Marines' unwavering commitment, regardless of the challenges they face or the environments they find themselves in. . (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    Koa Moana 24, I MEF, 1st MLG, Marine Corps

