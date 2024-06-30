Koa Moana 24: CLB-13 All Hands PT

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. John Carter, a communication strategy and operations officer with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and a native of Spring Hill, Tennessee, performs a tricep dip during the battalion’s all-hands physical training event to increase morale, physical fitness, and camaraderie during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Koror, Palau, June 30, 2024. CLB-13 energized their Sunday morning with a dynamic physical training event, marking a spirited transition from supporting exercise Valiant Shield 24 to exercise Koa Moana 24. Their dedication to fostering the warfighting spirit and Esprit de Corps exemplifies the Marines' unwavering commitment, regardless of the challenges they face or the environments they find themselves in. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

