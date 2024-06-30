Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 24: U.S. Marines Initiate Peleliu Civic Center Construction [Image 4 of 4]

    Koa Moana 24: U.S. Marines Initiate Peleliu Civic Center Construction

    PELELIU, PALAU

    06.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. BrandonBrandon Marrero 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, execute the deconstruction phase of the Peleliu Civic Center restoration project on Peleliu, Republic of Palau, July 1, 2024, an effort c to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Peleliu. Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. Exercises like Koa Moana administer 1st MLG to tackle complex challenges by fostering collaboration among bold thinkers and employing creative methods to optimize prepositioning, enhance sustainment and distribution networks, and bolster readiness in distributed environments such as Palau, the Federal States of Micronesia, and Papua New Guinea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

