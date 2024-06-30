Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Media Visits USS Princeton (CG 59) [Image 2 of 2]

    International Media Visits USS Princeton (CG 59)

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Larissa Dougherty 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Media personnel from TVBSS, Chinese Television System, Reuters, EBC News, and Hawaii Public Radio interview Capt. John M. Loomis, left, commanding officer, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), and other Sailors on the bridge during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Larissa T. Dougherty)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 23:12
    Photo ID: 8514665
    VIRIN: 240703-N-PQ495-1121
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 705.06 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
