Koa Moana 24: Palau’s 4th of July Event

The command deck for Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, Joel Ehrendreich, U.S. ambassador of Palau, and a distinguished guest, exchange greetings at Palau’s 4th of July event during exercise Koa Moana 24 at Airai, Palau, July 3, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. An event like this serves as a compelling testament to the deep partnership between the United States and the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

