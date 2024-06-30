Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 24: Palau’s 4th of July Event [Image 14 of 16]

    Koa Moana 24: Palau’s 4th of July Event

    AIRAI, PALAU

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    President Surangel Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau, Joel Ehrendreich, U.S. ambassador of Palau, U.S. Navy Lt. James Brock, chaplain for Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and other distinguished guests break bread together during Palau’s 4th of July event at Airai, Palau, July 3, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. An event like this serves as a compelling testament to the deep partnership between the United States and the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 22:50
    Photo ID: 8514655
    VIRIN: 240703-M-ZL739-1151
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: AIRAI, PW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Koa Moana 24: Palau’s 4th of July Event [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st MLG
    I MEF
    Marine Corps
    Koa Moana
    IMEFSummerSeries
    Koa Moana 24

