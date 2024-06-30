Koa Moana 24: Palau’s 4th of July Event

President Surangel Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau, Joel Ehrendreich, U.S. ambassador of Palau, U.S. Navy Lt. James Brock, chaplain for Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and other distinguished guests break bread together during Palau’s 4th of July event at Airai, Palau, July 3, 2024. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. An event like this serves as a compelling testament to the deep partnership between the United States and the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

