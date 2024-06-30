Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Hosts Flyby For Midshipmen [Image 8 of 9]

    Tripoli Hosts Flyby For Midshipmen

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240628-N-CO542-1355

    Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy take pictures of an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft as it flies over the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, June 28, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Photo ID: 8514567
    VIRIN: 240628-N-CO542-1355
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Navy
    Sailor
    USS Tripoli
    Amphibious Assault Carrier

