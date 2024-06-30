Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Midshipman Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 9]

    Midshipman Aboard USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Midshipmen pose for a group photo aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the Pacific Ocean, June 28, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 20:21
    Photo ID: 8514563
    VIRIN: 240628-N-VJ326-2009
    Resolution: 5187x3458
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Midshipman Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Sailors
    Tripoli
    USS Tripoli

