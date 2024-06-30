Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tripoli Hosts Flyby For Midshipmen [Image 3 of 9]

    Tripoli Hosts Flyby For Midshipmen

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240628-N-IL330-1064

    Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy observe an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft as it flies over amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, June 28, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 20:21
    Photo ID: 8514562
    VIRIN: 240628-N-IL330-1064
    Resolution: 3850x2567
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Hosts Flyby For Midshipmen [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tripoli Hosts Flyby For Midshipmen
    Tripoli Hosts Flyby For Midshipmen
    Tripoli Hosts Flyby For Midshipmen
    Midshipman Aboard USS Tripoli
    Tripoli Hosts Flyby For Midshipmen
    Tripoli Hosts Flyby For Midshipmen
    Tripoli Hosts Flyby For Midshipmen
    Tripoli Hosts Flyby For Midshipmen
    Tripoli Hosts Flyby For Midshipmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Sailor
    USS Tripoli
    Amphibious Assault Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT