Tripoli Hosts Flyby For Midshipmen

240628-N-IL330-1027



Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy observe an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft as it flies over amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, June 28, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

