Tripoli Celebrates Pride With Their Sailors

Capt. Gary A. Harrington, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), speaks during the Pride Month event on the ship’s mess decks, in the Pacific Ocean, June 28, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

