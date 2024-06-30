Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Celebrates Pride With Their Sailors [Image 7 of 8]

    Tripoli Celebrates Pride With Their Sailors

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240628-N-CO542-1148

    Capt. Gary A. Harrington, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), speaks during the Pride Month event on the ship’s mess decks, in the Pacific Ocean, June 28, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    Sailors
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli
    Amphibious Assault Carrier

