Tripoli Celebrates Pride With Their Sailors

Yeoman 2nd Class Nicholas Segismundo, from Waianae, Hawaii, gives remarks during a Pride Month celebration on the mess decks of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, June 28, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

Date Taken: 06.28.2024
Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US