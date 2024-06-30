Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Celebrates Pride With Its Sailors [Image 5 of 8]

    Tripoli Celebrates Pride With Its Sailors

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240628-N-KX492-1372

    Sailors from the diversity team aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), serve pieces of a cake during a Pride Month celebration on the mess decks in the Pacific Ocean, June 28, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Navy
    Sailor
    USS Tripoli
    Amphibious Assault Carrier

