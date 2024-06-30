Tripoli Celebrates Pride With Its Sailors

240628-N-KX492-1372



Sailors from the diversity team aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), serve pieces of a cake during a Pride Month celebration on the mess decks in the Pacific Ocean, June 28, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

Date Taken: 06.28.2024
Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US