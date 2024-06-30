240628-N-KX492-1350



Capt. Gary A. Harrington, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, cuts the first pieces of a cake during a Pride Month celebration on the ship’s mess decks, in the Pacific Ocean, June 28, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 20:15 Photo ID: 8514555 VIRIN: 240628-N-KX492-1350 Resolution: 4215x2810 Size: 1.54 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli Celebrates Pride With Its Sailors [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.