NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 3, 2024) The USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) departs Naval Station Mayport for Continuing Promise 2024 on July 3, 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 marks the 14th mission to the region since 2007 and the second aboard USNS Burlington. The mission will foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa Trafton)

