Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) departs Naval Station Mayport for Continuing Promise 2024 [Image 3 of 5]

    The USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) departs Naval Station Mayport for Continuing Promise 2024

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 3, 2024) The USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) departs Naval Station Mayport for Continuing Promise 2024 on July 3, 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 marks the 14th mission to the region since 2007 and the second aboard USNS Burlington. The mission will foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa Trafton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 16:04
    Photo ID: 8514084
    VIRIN: 240703-N-JQ001-1003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.07 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) departs Naval Station Mayport for Continuing Promise 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) departs Naval Station Mayport for Continuing Promise 2024
    The USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) departs Naval Station Mayport for Continuing Promise 2024
    The USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) departs Naval Station Mayport for Continuing Promise 2024
    The USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) departs Naval Station Mayport for Continuing Promise 2024
    The USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) departs Naval Station Mayport for Continuing Promise 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Continuing Promise 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT