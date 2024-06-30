U.S. Naval Hospital Guam presents High Reliability Organization Award

Mr. Welman Lava receives the U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Guam Patient Safety High Reliability Organization Award, Jun 24, 2024. Acting commanding officer, Capt. Aaron Frank recognized Mr. Welman for demonstrating his commitment to high reliability. The High Reliability Organization award is presented to members who demonstrated a commitment to enhancing operations to maintain a high standard of care, safety, quality, and efficiency over an extended period of time. (Photo courtesy of Ms. Hannah Shaw, U.S. Naval Hospital Guam)
