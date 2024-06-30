Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Hospital Guam presents High Reliability Organization Award

    AGANA HEIGHTS, GUAM

    06.23.2024

    Photo by JACIYN MATANANE 

    Naval Hospital Guam

    Mr. Welman Lava receives the U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Guam Patient Safety High Reliability Organization Award, Jun 24, 2024. Acting commanding officer, Capt. Aaron Frank recognized Mr. Welman for demonstrating his commitment to high reliability. The High Reliability Organization award is presented to members who demonstrated a commitment to enhancing operations to maintain a high standard of care, safety, quality, and efficiency over an extended period of time. (Photo courtesy of Ms. Hannah Shaw, U.S. Naval Hospital Guam)

    This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Guam presents High Reliability Organization Award, by JACIYN MATANANE, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Naval Hospital Guam; NMRTC Guam, USNH Guam, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam

