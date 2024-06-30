Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD 2024 Warrior Games Send-Off Event [Image 8 of 10]

    DoD 2024 Warrior Games Send-Off Event

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Kenneth Hinton, Team Air Force, poses for a photo in celebration of his Heart of the Team Award during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games Send-Off Event at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 30, 2024. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 10:51
    Photo ID: 8513381
    VIRIN: 240630-A-KC361-2326
    Resolution: 3621x5431
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD 2024 Warrior Games Send-Off Event [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Emilie Lenglain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DoD 2024 Warrior Games Send-Off Event
    DoD 2024 Warrior Games Send-Off Event
    DoD 2024 Warrior Games Send-Off Event
    DoD 2024 Warrior Games Send-Off Event
    DoD 2024 Warrior Games Send-Off Event
    DoD 2024 Warrior Games Send-Off Event
    DoD 2024 Warrior Games Send-Off Event
    DoD 2024 Warrior Games Send-Off Event
    DoD 2024 Warrior Games Send-Off Event
    DoD 2024 Warrior Games Send-Off Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WG24
    WarriorGames2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT