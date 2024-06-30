DoD 2024 Warrior Games Send-Off Event

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Crystal Fletcher, Team Marine Corps, raises her Heart of the Team award during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games Send-Off Event at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 30, 2024. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Emilie Lenglain)

Date Taken: 06.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 Location: ORLANDO, US