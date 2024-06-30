Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 15 of 17]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240702-N-UF592-2130 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 2, 2024) Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), prepares to detach fueling lines with the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), after a fueling-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, July 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 05:45
    Photo ID: 8513022
    VIRIN: 240702-N-UF592-2130
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 954.13 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    DDG 54
    USS Ronald Reagan
    USS Curtis Wilbur
    FAS
    fueling-at-sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT