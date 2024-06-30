USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

240702-N-UF592-2130 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 2, 2024) Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), prepares to detach fueling lines with the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), after a fueling-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean, July 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)
