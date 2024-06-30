Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 7 of 17]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240702-N-UF592-1035 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 2, 2024) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Dennis Brown, center, from Lynn, Massachusetts, directs Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Vincent Martin, left, from Chicago, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Shakuryor Peoples, from Vicksburg, Mississippi, in fueling station 15 aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), before a fueling-at-sea with Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), in the Pacific Ocean, July 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 05:45
    Photo ID: 8513010
    VIRIN: 240702-N-UF592-1035
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 869.6 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    DDG 54
    USS Ronald Reagan
    USS Curtis Wilbur
    FAS
    fueling-at-sea

