240702-N-UF592-1035 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 2, 2024) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Dennis Brown, center, from Lynn, Massachusetts, directs Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Vincent Martin, left, from Chicago, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Shakuryor Peoples, from Vicksburg, Mississippi, in fueling station 15 aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), before a fueling-at-sea with Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), in the Pacific Ocean, July 2. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 05:45 Photo ID: 8513010 VIRIN: 240702-N-UF592-1035 Resolution: 3200x2128 Size: 869.6 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.