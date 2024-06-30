Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 04:45 Photo ID: 8512994 VIRIN: 240624-F-YM277-1002 Resolution: 5789x3539 Size: 3.83 MB Location: LANDSTUHL REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Promoting inclusivity across the KMC through Rainbow Shield training [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.