U.S. Air Force Maj. Taryn Krigbaum, 86th Medical Squadron women’s health nurse practitioner, facilitates a discussion during Rainbow Shield training at at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, June 24, 2024.The training aims to enhance knowledge, skills, attitudes, and behaviors toward LGBTQ+ service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 04:45 Photo ID: 8512993 VIRIN: 240624-F-YM277-1013 Resolution: 4651x3431 Size: 3.98 MB Location: LANDSTUHL REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promoting inclusivity across the KMC through Rainbow Shield training [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.