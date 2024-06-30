U.S. Air Force Maj. Taryn Krigbaum, 86th Medical Squadron women’s health nurse practitioner, facilitates a discussion during Rainbow Shield training at at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, June 24, 2024.The training aims to enhance knowledge, skills, attitudes, and behaviors toward LGBTQ+ service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 04:45
|Photo ID:
|8512993
|VIRIN:
|240624-F-YM277-1013
|Resolution:
|4651x3431
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promoting inclusivity across the KMC through Rainbow Shield training [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT