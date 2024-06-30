Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promoting inclusivity across the KMC through Rainbow Shield training [Image 1 of 2]

    Promoting inclusivity across the KMC through Rainbow Shield training

    LANDSTUHL REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taryn Krigbaum, 86th Medical Squadron women’s health nurse practitioner, facilitates a discussion during Rainbow Shield training at at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, June 24, 2024.The training aims to enhance knowledge, skills, attitudes, and behaviors toward LGBTQ+ service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 04:45
    This work, Promoting inclusivity across the KMC through Rainbow Shield training [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pride Month
    Rainbow Shield
    86th Airlift Wing Special Observance Committee

