240512-A-UK634-1020 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (April 12, 2024) Sailors conducting small boat operations approach the first purpose-built expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3), April 12. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 03:08
|Photo ID:
|8512961
|VIRIN:
|240512-A-UK634-1020
|Resolution:
|6087x4058
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Routine Operations in 5th Fleet [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Kyron James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
