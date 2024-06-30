USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Routine Operations in 5th Fleet

240512-A-UK634-1020 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (April 12, 2024) Sailors conducting small boat operations approach the first purpose-built expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3), April 12. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Army photo)

