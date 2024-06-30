Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Routine Operations in 5th Fleet [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Routine Operations in 5th Fleet

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.12.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Kyron James 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240512-A-UK634-1020 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (April 12, 2024) Sailors conducting small boat operations approach the first purpose-built expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3), April 12. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Army photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 03:08
    Photo ID: 8512961
    VIRIN: 240512-A-UK634-1020
    Resolution: 6087x4058
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Routine Operations in 5th Fleet [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Kyron James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Routine Operations in 5th Fleet
    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Routine Operations in 5th Fleet
    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Routine Operations in 5th Fleet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS
    small boat ops
    USS Lewis B. Puller
    ESB-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT