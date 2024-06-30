USS Blue Ridge Hosts Commander of Royal Thai Navy

LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (June 29, 2024) – Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer, U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Adm. Chatchai Thongsaard, Royal Thai Navy Fleet Commander, and Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet tour the Blue Ridge’s bridge, June 29. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)

Date Taken: 06.29.2024 Location: LAEM CHABANG, TH