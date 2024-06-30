LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (June 29, 2024) – Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer, U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) tours the bridge of Blue Ridge with Adm. Chatchai Thongsaard, Royal Thai Navy Fleet Commander, June 29. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 00:28 Photo ID: 8512942 VIRIN: 240629-N-DU658-1056 Resolution: 4629x3081 Size: 5.97 MB Location: LAEM CHABANG, TH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Blue Ridge Hosts Commander of Royal Thai Navy [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Ben Bellamacina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.