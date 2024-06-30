Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Blue Ridge Hosts Commander of Royal Thai Navy [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Blue Ridge Hosts Commander of Royal Thai Navy

    LAEM CHABANG, THAILAND

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (June 29, 2024) – Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer, U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) shakes hands with Adm. Chatchai Thongsaard, Royal Thai Navy Fleet Commander on the pier in front of Blue Ridge, June 29. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 00:28
    Photo ID: 8512939
    VIRIN: 240629-N-DU658-1024
    Resolution: 3690x2456
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: LAEM CHABANG, TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Blue Ridge Hosts Commander of Royal Thai Navy [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Ben Bellamacina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Blue Ridge Hosts Commander of Royal Thai Navy
    USS Blue Ridge Hosts Commander of Royal Thai Navy
    USS Blue Ridge Hosts Commander of Royal Thai Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    Laem Chabang
    Thailand
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT