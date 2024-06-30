US Marines, Ecuadorian partners simulate urban operations during RIMPAC 2024

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Caleb Hyatt, commanding officer of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and deputy commander for Combined Task Force 176, visits U.S. Marines and Ecuador Naval Infantry Corps marines conducting simulated urban operations at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024, July 1. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)

