US Marines, Ecuadorian partners simulate urban operations at RIMPAC 2024

U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Ecuadorian Naval Infantry Corps marines participate in urban warfare training during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 1. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)

