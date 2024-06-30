US Marines, Mexican Forces conduct live-fire combat marksmanship training at RIMPAC 2024

Mexican Naval Infantry Corps marines conduct live-fire combat marksmanship while U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observe at Marine Corps Base Hawaii during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024, June 29. The two partner forces used the training to share best practices across various military skill sets and enhance interoperability. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)

