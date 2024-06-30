USS Higgins (DDG 76) ETT Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2024) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Austin Brandy from Michigan City, Indiana, fights a simulated fire during an engineering training team (ETT) scenario aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, June 20. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

