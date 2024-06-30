Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) ETT Drill [Image 5 of 10]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) ETT Drill

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 20, 2024) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Lydon Beggs from Brooklyn, New York, (right) observes while Electricians Mate 3rd Class Kenneth Apule from Laurel, Maryland, (left) respond to a simulated causality during an engineering training team (ETT) scenario aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, June 20. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 22:07
    Photo ID: 8512790
    VIRIN: 240620-N-ZS816-1001
    Resolution: 4101x2734
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) ETT Drill [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS HIGGINS
    Drills
    Training
    ETT
    First to Fight

