EAST CHINA SEA (June 27, 2024) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Lydon Beggs from Brooklyn, New York, (right) gives training to Hull Technician 1st Class Matthew McPhillips from Lowell, Massachusetts, (left) and Damage Controlman Fireman Carter Wylan from Springfield, Illinois, (center) during an engineering training team (ETT) drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the East China Sea, June 27. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 22:07 Photo ID: 8512784 VIRIN: 240627-N-ZS816-1052 Resolution: 4801x3201 Size: 4.46 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Higgins Engeneering Training Team Drills [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.