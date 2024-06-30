Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAEM CHABANG ORPHANAGE COMREL [Image 9 of 10]

    LAEM CHABANG ORPHANAGE COMREL

    THAILAND

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Damian Cook 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (June 29, 2024) – Sailors assigned to USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, pose for a group photo with children and volunteers from the local population during an orphanage visit community relations (COMREL) event in Laem Chabang, Thailand, June 29, 2024. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 22:35
    Photo ID: 8512782
    VIRIN: 240629-N-TU814-1461
    This work, LAEM CHABANG ORPHANAGE COMREL [Image 10 of 10], by SA Damian Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    Laem Chabang
    Thailand
    U.S. Navy

