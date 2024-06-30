LAEM CHABANG ORPHANAGE COMREL

LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (June 29, 2024) – Operations Specialist 1st Class Jerry Yang, from Blaine, Minnesota, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) plays board games with children from the local population during an orphanage visit community relations (COMREL) event in Laem Chabang, Thailand, June 29, 2024. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)

