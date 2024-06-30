Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LAEM CHABANG ORPHANAGE COMREL [Image 8 of 10]

    LAEM CHABANG ORPHANAGE COMREL

    THAILAND

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Damian Cook 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (June 29, 2024) – Operations Specialist 1st Class Jerry Yang, from Blaine, Minnesota, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) plays board games with children from the local population during an orphanage visit community relations (COMREL) event in Laem Chabang, Thailand, June 29, 2024. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 22:35
    Photo ID: 8512780
    VIRIN: 240629-N-TU814-1301
    Resolution: 4602x3063
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAEM CHABANG ORPHANAGE COMREL [Image 10 of 10], by SA Damian Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LAEM CHABANG ORPHANAGE COMREL
    LAEM CHABANG ORPHANAGE COMREL
    LAEM CHABANG ORPHANAGE COMREL
    LAEM CHABANG ORPHANAGE COMREL
    LAEM CHABANG ORPHANAGE COMREL
    LAEM CHABANG ORPHANAGE COMREL
    LAEM CHABANG ORPHANAGE COMREL
    LAEM CHABANG ORPHANAGE COMREL
    LAEM CHABANG ORPHANAGE COMREL
    LAEM CHABANG ORPHANAGE COMREL

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    Laem Chabang
    Thailand
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT