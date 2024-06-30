USS Higgins Engineering Training Team Drills

EAST CHINA SEA (June 27, 2024) Hull Technician 1st Class Matthew McPhillips from Lowell, Massachusetts, receives training during an engineering training team (ETT) drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the East China Sea, June 27. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

