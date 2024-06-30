LAEM CHABANG ORPHANAGE COMREL

LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (June 29, 2024) – Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Holle, from Oklahoma City, assigned to Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, interacts with children from the local population during an orphanage visit community relations (COMREL) event in Laem Chabang, Thailand, June 29, 2024. As the 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)

