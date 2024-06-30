LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (June 29, 2024) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Thomas Iliff, from Charleston, South Carolina, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) plays badminton with children from the local population during an orphanage visit community relations (COMREL) event in Laem Chabang, Thailand, June 29, 2024. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 22:38 Photo ID: 8512773 VIRIN: 240629-N-TU814-1024 Resolution: 4426x2946 Size: 960.6 KB Location: TH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LAEM CHABANG ORPHANAGE COMREL [Image 10 of 10], by SA Damian Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.