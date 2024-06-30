The U.S. Army Band and Chorus perform a July Fourth Concert at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 29, 2024. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 21:18
|Photo ID:
|8512719
|VIRIN:
|240629-A-BN614-5251
|Resolution:
|3479x5219
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Band and Chorus perform Fourth of July concert in Philadelphia [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
