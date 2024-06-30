MARFORK Marines participate in a MCMAP MAI Course

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ava Hamilton, left, a geospatial intelligence analyst, and Sgt. Gage Revell, a small arms repair technician, both with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, ground fight during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Instructor Course at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, June 7, 2024. MCMAP is an integrated, weapons-based training system that incorporates the full spectrum of the force continuum on the battlefield and contributes to the mental and physical development of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

