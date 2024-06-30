Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORK Marines participate in a MCMAP MAI Course

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ava Hamilton, left, a geospatial intelligence analyst, and Sgt. Gage Revell, a small arms repair technician, both with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, ground fight during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Instructor Course at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, June 7, 2024. MCMAP is an integrated, weapons-based training system that incorporates the full spectrum of the force continuum on the battlefield and contributes to the mental and physical development of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 21:28
    Photo ID: 8512699
    VIRIN: 240607-M-HA226-1249
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.2 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    Martial Arts
    MAI
    MCMAP
    MARFORK
    Ground Fighting

